DALLAS — ESPN reports Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has been fired after an 8-8 season.

The Cowboys narrowly missed an NFC East Championship in this year. His final game was a 47-16 win over the Redskins. However, with the Philadelphia Eagles win over the New York Giants that same day, the Cowboys were out of the playoffs.

RELATED: Dale Hansen Unplugged: Cowboys season is 'perfect metaphor' for life in U.S. right now

RELATED: Cowboys fans got teased for a while, but ultimately see their season end

Jason Garrett was hired as an offensive coordinator for the Cowboys in 2007 under Wade Phillips. Following a 1-7 start to the 2010 season, Phillips was fired and Garrett served as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Garrett led the Cowboys to a 33-20 victory over the New York Giants in his first game as the interim head coach and finished the season with a 5-3 record.

Following the 2010 regular season, Garrett was hired as the 8th head coach of the Cowboys by owner Jerry Jones.

Garrett led the Cowboys to three NFC East Championships. However, the Cowboys lost each of the three divisional round games under his leadership, twice to the Green Bay Packers and most recently to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

His final record as a head coach is 85-67 with a playoff record of 2-3. In nine full seasons as the Cowboy's head coach, he finished at .500 or below five times.

RELATED: Cowboys players react to the possibility of Garrett being gone

The team has not announced a new head coach.