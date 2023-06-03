Who is going to the Final Four?

Three of the four teams who still have a chance at the national title will be making their first appearances at the Final Four.

HOUSTON — The four teams that will battle it out for the men's NCAA basketball tournament championship are now set. There will be no No. 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011.

Instead, there will be a 9 seed in Florida Atlantic, a 5 seed in SDSU, a 5 seed in Miami and a 4 seed in UConn, which has won its four tournament games by an average of 22.5 points and comes in as a prohibitive favorite, at 11-10 according to FanDuel Sportsbook, to win it all.

Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will all three be making their first appearances at the Final Four.

It's also the first time in March Madness history that the Final Four features no team seeded better than No. 4.

Who does San Diego State play next?

San Diego State will face off against FAU, in a not-so-classic 5-vs-9 Final Four matchup. (San Diego State, a 57-56 winner over Creighton on Sunday, opened as a 1 1/2-point favorite.) Who saw that coming?

Who does Miami play next?

No. 5 seed Miami secured the final spot in the Final Four and will face off against UConn. This will be Miami's first ever trip to the Final Four.

When is the Final Four?

The Final Four is Saturday, April 1 in Houston, Texas. Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego St. will kick off the action at 6:09 p.m. ET (5:09 p.m. local time in Houston). The second Final Four matchup will follow.

The men's national championship is Monday, April 3.