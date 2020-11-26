Game recap: Washington beats Dallas 41-16 in Thanksgiving game at AT&T Stadium

The Cowboys return home for a Thanksgiving matchup against Washington.

DALLAS — This story will be continuously updated throughout the day on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020.

The Dallas Cowboys racked up another loss to Washington Thursday. Washington won 41-16 at AT&T Stadium, a month after beating Dallas 25-3 earlier in the season.

Dallas is now 3-8 on the season.

The 4-7 Washington Football Team is in first place in the NFC East. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 27, 2020

Dallas is also reeling from the loss of strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, who died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency Tuesday at the Cowboys practice facility in Frisco, the team said. Team members were wearing "MP" stickers on their helmets before kickoff Thursday.

The #Cowboys held a moment of silence at AT&T Stadium prior to kickoff, for strength & conditioning coach Markus Paul, who passed away this week. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 26, 2020

Tune into WFAA at 10 p.m. for post-game analysis.

See below for a recap of scoring play updates throughout the game.

First quarter

Dallas kicks off. Washington will start with the ball at the 25.

Washington goes three-and-out after a sack. Dalton starts at QB for Dallas.

Dalton rushes on 3rd and 12 and gets the first down.

Dalton throws to Amari Cooper for another first down.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein hits a field goal to give Dallas the first score of the game. 3-0 Dallas.

Dallas has suffered three injuries already. Dallas guard Zack Martin has been declared out for the rest of the game due to an injury. He was helped off the field after holding his left knee after a play earlier in the first quarter.

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory also got hurt and limped off the field to the blue medical tent.

Before that, Cowboys LT Cameron Erving went to the locker room.

Antonio Gibson runs for a short touchdown for Washington. Kick is good. 7-3 Washington.

Second quarter

On the Cowboys' next drive, Dalton throws a 54-yard pass to Cooper for a touchdown. Kick is good. 10-7 Dallas.

Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins hits a field goal from the red zone to tie the game up at 10-10.

Dallas goes for it on 4th and inches and gets it turned over on an unnecessary roughness call. Washington takes over inside the Dallas 20.

Logan Thomas makes a catch from Alex Smith inside the end zone for Washington. Kick is good. 17-10 Washington.

Zuerlein kicks a safe field goal to put Dallas close to Washington again before the half. At 19 seconds left, it's 17-13 Washington.

Halftime: 17-13 Washington.

Third quarter

Washington kicks off to start the half.

Elliott fumbles- his sixth this season. Washington recovers.

Six fumbles for Zeke Elliott this year. Five of them have been lost to the opposition. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 26, 2020

Washington kicks a field goal, putting them up 20-13.

Cowboys punt on their next drive.

Jaylon Smith intercepts a shuffle pass and runs it all the way to the 10-yard line. Cowboys ball.

Zuerlein kicks yet another field goal. 20-16 Washington.

Fourth quarter

Dallas decides to try a fake punt on 4th and 10 on its own 24-yard line while down by four points. It doesn't work, and Gibson runs a touchdown for Washington on the very next play. Kick is good. Washington stays ahead 27-16.

Dallas punts for real on its next drive.

Washington holds onto the ball for a fourth-down conversion. On the next set of Washington's drive, Gibson runs wide open for another touchdown. Kick is good. 34-16 Washington.

Montez Sweat strips the ball away from Dalton as he tries to throw on the first play of Dallas' drive. Sweat runs it in for another Washington touchdown. Kick is good. 41-16 Washington. There's a little more than 3 minutes left in the game.

Dallas goes four-and-out.

Washington runs the clock out.