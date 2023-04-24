Dak Prescott: Aaron Rodgers trade puts Cowboys QB at the top of this list

Dak Prescott has been the Cowboys' starting quarterback for seven years.

FRISCO, Texas — Can't have a blockbuster NFL trade without a little Dallas Cowboys flavor added.

The Green Bay Packers and Jets reportedly finalized a trade on Monday that would send quarterback Aaron Rodgers to New York. Reports indicate the two trade includes the two teams swapping first-round picks in this year's draft.

With the deal being all but official now, this means Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will hit an impressive milestone when it comes to his time in Dallas.

With Rodgers changing teams, Prescott is now the longest-tenured starting quarterback in the NFL with the same team.

This means the Cowboys have now had the same starting quarterback longer than any other team in the league.

Rodgers had previously been all alone as the longest-running starting quarterback for the same team after taking over for Brett Favre in 2008.

For seven years, Prescott has been the leader of the Cowboys' offense after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

Quarterbacks taken in the 2016 draft before Prescott include Jared Goff, who was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions in 2021, and Carson Wentz, who has bounced around from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders.

Prescott signed a massive four-year deal in 2021, and as the years go by, talks are surfacing about his future in Dallas, including if the Cowboys will extend his contract.