TYLER, Texas — Finding the right place to watch the Super Bowl can be a challenge and everyone has a different agenda when it comes to the game-watching experience.

Are you looking for a kid-friendly place or maybe somewhere that's more of a party atmosphere?

Are you trying to really watch the game or do you just care about the commercials?

Regardless of your focus, CBS19 has compiled a list of places you can watch Super Bowl LIII in East Texas.

Family Owned Bar and Grill

Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill

For family friendly game watching, head over to Sidelines in Nacogdoches. The bar and grill is family owned and operated. Sidelines will be showing the pre-game activities as well as the big game on all TVs. They'll also have food and drink specials throughout the day.

Republic Ice House is hosting a chili cook-off

Republic Icehouse

If you're more into food than the game itself, then Republic Ice House in Tyler is the place for you. The bar is hosting their first Super Bowl Chili Cook-Off from 3 p.m until 11 p.m. All chili entries are welcomed but you must submit them by 3 p.m. Patrons at the Ice House will do the judging so make sure to bring your appetite. The winner will receive $100.

Where's Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler

Where's Rufus Sports Bar

For a place that's a little bit more turn up than touch down, there's no place like Where's Rufus in Tyler. Yeah you can catch the game here but it's definitely a place to mix and mingle.

Other places in the area to watch the Super Bowl:

Tyler

Buffalo Wild Wings- 7916A South Broadway Avenue

Sports Zone Bar and Grill - 115 East Erwin Street

Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar - 6523 South Broadway Avenue

Cowboys - 8374 Paluxy Drive

Marshall

East Texas Baptist University is holding a watch party sponsored by the University Apartments. The party is open to the entire campus.

Longview

Lone Star Ice House - 1016 McCann Road

The Lodge Sports Bar and Billards - 501 TX-63 Spur

Bubba's 33 - 200 East Loop 281

Backstreet Bar and Grill - 214 West Methvin Street

Hawkins

19th Hole/Fore Season is hosting a watch party from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include a free beer, glass of wine or well shot, as well as food buffet.

Now don't forget, no matter where you decide to watch, the big game airs live on CBS19 on Sunday, February 3rd. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Did I miss a big watch party going on in East Texas that should be added to the list? Send me an email at ccurtis1@cbs19.tv.