Hooked on East Texas: Dock shooting for crappie

This week we went to Cedar Creek Lake with guide Kyle Miers to learn a new crappie technique called dock shooting.

TEXAS, USA — Summertime fishing patterns can be challenging as water temperatures warm up, it sends fishes deeper into the water away from the heat. In this week’s Hooked on East Texas, we showed you one way to get the fish from hard to reach areas.

Miers took us to a few deep-water docks where a lot of fish sit under these docks in about two to three feet of water. The water under the docks isn't as warm as lake water sitting in direct sunlight.

Shooting docks or skipping as it is sometimes called, can be a bit challenging. Miers showed us how to grip the hook with it facing away from you.

“You wanna grab the bait by the head, that way whenever you sling it you won’t get hooked," Miers demonstrated.

Crappie fish enjoy shade in the summer, so this is the best way to reach them.

“You wanna put your rod down where it’s level. You want to continually pull back with that one before you let go," Miers said.

He said not every dock going to have fish, but a dock with a lot of square footage with the shade has a better chance of holding fish.