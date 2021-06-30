Report: Fan involved in crash at Tour de France arrested

A report says gendarmes in Brittany have arrested a fan involved in a massive pileup at the Tour de France during the opening stage at cycling's biggest event.

The fan brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders on Saturday.

She appeared to be looking in the other direction. The woman has not been publicly identified.

A fan caused a huge crash at the Tour de France today that took down a large group of riders in the first stage



France Bleu Finistere radio station said she was arrested by gendarmes in the Finistere region.