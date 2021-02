TJC women's basketball team closed out non-conference play with a win over North American University, 126-47.

TYLER, Texas — On Saturday, the No. 10 TJC Apache Ladies defeated North American University, 126-47. It was a season-high points total for the Apaches.

Deborah Ogayemi recorded 23 points and 12 rebounds. Jasmine Payne also contributed 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The 10th-ranked Apaches remain undefeated, moving to 4-0 overall. They will open Region XIV play on Wednesday on the road against No. 15 Blinn.