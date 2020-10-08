WeWantToPlay movement takes over social media

INDIANAPOLIS — Though not a single down of football has been played, college football has had perhaps its busiest past month in recent memory. Each day, conferences and schools announced changes to their schedules or outright canceling their seasons.
However, events accelerated beginning Saturday when the Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced it will postpone all sports, including football, for the fall 2020 season. On Sunday, ESPN reported the commissioners of the Power 5 conferences (ACC, Big 10, Big 12, PAC 12 and SEC) held an emergency conference call to discuss the growing concern about playing football and other fall sports in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the wake of Monday's news that the Big 10 is expected to cancel their 2020 season, several players held a video call to discuss their stance on the growing likelihood would be canceled. Shortly after, the #WeWantToPlay movement was born with players, coaches and fans expressing their hope the season can continue.
The movement began with players, most notably Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was among the players to release a joint statement by players hoping to take the field in 2020.
By Monday afternoon, celebrities and even President Donald Trump joined the call to have college football in 2020.
Perhaps the most influential voice in college football, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, told ESPN's Chris Low he believes players are safer playing football than off-campus.
"We act like these guys can't get this unless they play football," Saban told Low.
Other major voices in college football have also come out in support of playing college football in the fall. In addition, President Donald Trump and last year's Heisman Trophy winner and national champion also weighed in on the controversy.
However, while influential voices have weighed in on the subject, it is the players who have passionately lobbied for the commissioners to keep the season alive. From quarterbacks and defensive linemen to kickers, the #WeWantToPlay movement has become one of the top trending topics on Twitter.