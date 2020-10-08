WeWantToPlay movement takes over social media

While coaches and celebrities have joined the conversation, it is the players who have stood out the most in the #WeWantToPlay movement.

INDIANAPOLIS — Though not a single down of football has been played, college football has had perhaps its busiest past month in recent memory. Each day, conferences and schools announced changes to their schedules or outright canceling their seasons.

However, events accelerated beginning Saturday when the Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced it will postpone all sports, including football, for the fall 2020 season. On Sunday, ESPN reported the commissioners of the Power 5 conferences (ACC, Big 10, Big 12, PAC 12 and SEC) held an emergency conference call to discuss the growing concern about playing football and other fall sports in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the wake of Monday's news that the Big 10 is expected to cancel their 2020 season, several players held a video call to discuss their stance on the growing likelihood would be canceled. Shortly after, the #WeWantToPlay movement was born with players, coaches and fans expressing their hope the season can continue.

The movement began with players, most notably Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was among the players to release a joint statement by players hoping to take the field in 2020.

By Monday afternoon, celebrities and even President Donald Trump joined the call to have college football in 2020.

Perhaps the most influential voice in college football, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, told ESPN's Chris Low he believes players are safer playing football than off-campus.

"We act like these guys can't get this unless they play football," Saban told Low.

Other major voices in college football have also come out in support of playing college football in the fall. In addition, President Donald Trump and last year's Heisman Trophy winner and national champion also weighed in on the controversy.

Play College Football! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

I feel for all college athletes right now. I hope their voices are heard by the decision makers. If this happened a year ago I may be looking for a job right now. — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) August 10, 2020

However, while influential voices have weighed in on the subject, it is the players who have passionately lobbied for the commissioners to keep the season alive. From quarterbacks and defensive linemen to kickers, the #WeWantToPlay movement has become one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

We have been preparing for this upcoming season since a week after our bowl game. We’ve shed blood, sweat, and tears for this upcoming season. We want to play. #WeWantToPlay — Byron Young (@ByronYoung19) August 10, 2020

Coach Harbaugh and the staff have implemented the best possible protocols in order for us to stay healthy. The results support my claim. The athletes deserve a voice in this life-changing decision regarding the season. #WEWANTTOPLAY — Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) August 10, 2020

I challenge all of CFB to use your voice! Not one voice goes unheard. We’ve put way too much into this game for it to be taken away from us this fall. Keep pushing‼️ #WeWantToPlay — Sam Howell (@Sam_Howell2) August 10, 2020

You wanna have students on campus but no football? There is no safer place on campus than our football facility , especially when students come back. #WeWantToPlay — Miller Forristall (@mcforristall) August 10, 2020

We NEED football, the country NEEDS football! We understand the precautions we have to take every single day for this to happen and we are more than willing to do that. There’s been too much hard work put in to bring everything to a hault. #WeWantToPlay !!! — Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) August 10, 2020

There's a lot of uncertainty right now, but we know one thing...#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/558QLFuJkA — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) August 10, 2020

I’d take a punch from @MikeTyson to be able to play#WeWantToPlay — Jake Venables (@_jakevenables) August 10, 2020

I’m fully aware of the risks I’m taking to play in the fall. I’m completely fine taking those risks. #WeWantToPlay — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) August 10, 2020

If opting-out is ok, then opting-in should hold just as much weight. Let those who wanna play, play and those who don’t, don’t. #WeWantToPlay — Rashad Weaver (@R_Weaver17) August 10, 2020

United we stand divided we fall #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/V5wlSzCcth — KJ Sails 9⃣‼️ (@KJ2LiVE) August 10, 2020

#WeWantToPlay Cancelling the college football season is not the answer. We are in the safest environment possible with strict protocols put fourth by a professional medical staff. Cancelling will result in players being more at risk. It is in our best interest to stay and play! — Dylan Leonard (@Dylanl_2) August 10, 2020

We have full trust in the athletic department, medical staff and experts at Iowa and we are prepared to follow proper protocol! The coaches and players want to play! #WeWanttoPlay — Nick Niemann (@Nniemann_5) August 9, 2020

The Penn State football doctors, trainers, and coaches have always put our safety and well being before anything else. The precautions and guidelines that our team is following puts us in the best position possible to be healthy and successful. #WeWantToPlay — Will Fries (@willfries55) August 9, 2020

So much work has been put in. So much adversity has been overcome bc of the game we love. #WeWantToPlay — B r e v i n J o r d a n (@Brevinjordan) August 10, 2020

That just goes to show you how little they care about the players’ health and safety. Instead of being able to monitor their health environment, they’d rather put it us them individually. Never been about the players, only the higher ups and their job security. #WeWantToPlay — Ruck (@Jeremy_Ruckert1) August 10, 2020

I speak on behalf of myself and our team. We trust our medical staff here at Baylor University, and we believe they are going to put us in the best position possible to be safe. #WeWantToPlay — Charlie Brewer (@CBrewer16) August 10, 2020