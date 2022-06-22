Anderson County issues a burn ban

The burn ban will stay in effect in "the unincorporated areas of the county for 90 days" from the day the order was adopted, according to the document.

EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on June 21, 2022.

Anderson County has enacted a burn ban against outdoor burning of any kind effective today.

County Judge Robert D. Johnston submitted an order prohibiting outdoor burning that could create a public hazard. The burn ban will stay in effect in "the unincorporated areas of the county for 90 days" from the day the order was adopted, according to the document.

Unless the restrictions are terminated before the end of the 90 days, the burn ban will expire on Sept. 20. Additionally, the burn ban can be extended by the Commissioners Court of Anderson County if they deem it necessary.

The document further states that the burn ban does not prohibit outdoor burning activities that are related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. These activities include:

Firefighter training

Public utility operations

Natural gas pipeline operations

Mining operations

Planting or harvesting of agricultural crops

Burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager