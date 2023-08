Whitehouse Police Department said three people were injured in the crash on Highway 110 and Old Tyler Road.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Whitehouse Wednesday evening.

According to the Whitehouse Police Department, three injuries have been reported from a three-vehicle crash that happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 110 and Old Tyler Road.

The Whitehouse Fire Department and a Whithouse Police officer are on the scene, WPD said.

WPD said to expect traffic in this area.