TYLER, Texas — The National Weather Service confirmed multiple tornadoes in East Texas.

The NWS confirmed a tornado in the Canton area. NWS says tornado was "large and dangerous" at one point during the event.

The tornado caused major damage, particularly in the downtown area. The storm also forced the closure of some roads in the Canton area, including Texas Highway 64 at Texas Highway 19.

The NWS also confirmed a tornado near Leesburg in Camp County.

Texas Highway 19 at Texas Highway 243 near Camp County is closed due to storm debris.

Cynthia Izaguirre Major damage in #Canton after LARGE #tornado ripped through town. PD tells me power lines are down. Do NOT go near them. Call 911 instead. PD also telling me a person injured at highway 19 and 64....

The NWS confirmed a tornado on the ground in the between Kemp and Gun Barrel City.

Damage was reported on U.S. Highway 175 at Farm-to-Market Road 1391 south of Kemp. U.S. 175 is closed due to storm debris.

There are also reports of damage at Briarwood and Splitrail in the Cedar Creek Country Club.

The Wood County Emergency Manager reported debris on County Road 4460.

The Grand Saline Police Department reported a funnel cloud on the ground in the area. However, the NWS did not officially confirm a tornado.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado WATCH for the following counties:

Upshur County - Expected to expire at 1 a.m.

Wood County - Expected to expire at 1 a.m.

Cass County - Expected to expire at 1 a.m.

Smith County - Expected to expire at 1 a.m.

Morris County - Expected to expire at 1 a.m.

Camp County - Expected to expire at 1 a.m.

Hopkins County - Expected to expire at 8 p.m.

Rains County - Expected to expire at 8 p.m.

