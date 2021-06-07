Traveling safely during a flood

FEMA reports it only takes 6 inches of water to sweep your car away.

TYLER, Texas — It's about that time. Spring flooding season is here and local game wardens want you to know that this means extra water, extra currents and dangerous conditions.

The same water that can nourish you can also sweep you away which is why Gregg County game warden Todd Long doesn’t want you to take these flooded rivers and roads lightly.

He said, “We've all seen the warnings. We've already had several rescues over the last week or two.”

One of those rescues were kayakers who misjudged the water’s strength and were stranded.

"Especially the river, lots of underwater obstructions, lots of dangerous currents... The potential for danger is there,” he added.

TJ Mathis with Tyler Yacht Club said he isn’t seeing flooding too severe yet, but it’ll take a couple days for the water to settle before he can know for sure. Flooding can be a challenge for any boater, but especially those with little experience.

He said, "You got to adjust for not being able to stop on a dime so yeah, it definitely is easy to get in trouble very quickly.”

Another big concern with flooding are people who misjudge how deep the water is on the roads and stall out trying to drive through it.

Long said, "We had a female on a flooded road the week before last. Her truck stalled out in a heavy water and she had to be rescued off the top of her truck.”