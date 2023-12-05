Unicorn World in Houston this weekend

Unicorn World is setting up shop in Houston from May 12 to 14.

HOUSTON — Grab your colored tutus and unicorn horns because the George R. Brown Convention Center will be turned into a "unicorn-topia" this weekend.

Unicorn World is setting up shop in Houston from May 12-14. The ticketed event will be a unicorn lover's dream that will feature a magical forest, arts and crafts and life-sized neighing unicorns.

Dates and times:

Friday, May 12 -- Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 -- 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 -- 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are free for children under 2 years old. Everyone else would need to pay $39, plus taxes and fees for their tickets. Click here to purchase tickets.

Tickets are grouped together by time, but once you're inside Unicorn World, there is no time limit.

Tickets include entry to the Enchanted Forest, stables, storytime, crafts, indoor playground and games. Premium activities, which are not included in the admission ticket price, are unicorn rides, face painting and professional photography.

Unicorn World was created by a husband-wife duo whose goal was to have families step away from the busyness of life and create memories.

“To us, unicorns represent imagination, creativity and joy that reminds us of childhood memories,” Co-founder Patrick Mines said. “There is so much happening in the world, and we wanted to remind everyone that there is still room to celebrate and experience the magic of being a child. This event is all about building fond memories and leaving with a feeling of inspiration.”