New hotel, marina development coming to Gun Barrel City lake area

Project Pier 334 will include a Hilton hotel, marina, public kids splash park and more. Bringing many opportunities to the local area.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A new tourist destination is in the works right in our backyard.

We’re talking about a new hotel, marina, lakeside bar, kids splash park and more.

It’s a sweet deal for candy shop Jalopy Joe's in Gun Barrel City owner Tina Core.

"I'm super excited about the new project," Core said. "I'm excited about the Hilton hotel, that'll be here."

The new project is designed to turn the small town of Gun Barrel City into a tourist attraction.

"We have several people that come from Dallas area," Core said. "Or outside to use our lake because it is recreational lake and so we're kind of a hidden gem."

The project, Pier 334, will bring a marina to the Cedar Creek Reservoir big enough for 30 to 40 boats.

"I think everyone pretty much agrees we need a nice hotel," Yve Hopen, project architect, said. "To draw tourists and also a public place for the kids and families and boat access, like a fun place to go on your boat."

Plans also include a food pavilion, retail shops, and a splash park for kids.

Pier 334 will also be a big boost for the city’s bottom line in the form of sales tax revenue.

"So that we can improve the streets and we can provide to the police department we can provide to the fire departments so that we have better services to all of our community," David Skains, mayor of Gun Barrel City, said.

This project will open up many opportunities for lake tourists and residents around the area.

"It'll bring jobs to the area," Core said. "Which is a good thing. It will also bring consumers to the area which is also a great thing for all of us that are a small business and I just look forward to the great things that it's going to offer a Gun Barrel City."