Gun Barrel Fire Department, private citizens save people on capsized boats

The Fire Department then warned citizens that Cedar Creek Lake was extremely rough due to the high winds.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — The Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments, along with UT Health EMS, responded to a capsized boat near Tom Finley Park.

Upon arrival, the Fire and Police Departments set up a command post and located the boat approximately 500 feet from shore in 20 feet of water.

A Jet Ski was sent out by the fire department at the same time as a private citizen's boat. Along with the citizens, the fire department was able to get the victims out of the water and onto the boat. The capsized boat was then pulled to shore while the private citizen's boat transported the victims.

"I truly appreciate the citizens who responded with their boat today and aided our department in this water rescue," Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Raney said. "This is our second water rescue at Tom Finley Park in three weeks. Please make sure when you are on or near Cedar Creek Lake, you have a life jacket on."