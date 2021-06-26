City of Overton issues Boil Water notice

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

OVERTON, Texas — The City of Overton has issued a boil water notice after a failure of one well's chlorinator.

All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

Bring water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil for two minutes to ensure water is safe to drink.

Customers can also obtain bottled water for use.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

Overton will release another statement rescinding the boil water notice once the water is safe to drink again. Currently, there is no expected date for the boil notice to end.