TJC hosting annual Arts Festival through the month of April

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in March 2022.

The Tyler Junior College will be holding their 8th annual Arts Festival to be held throughout April on the main campus.

This year's festival is a collaboration of "The Bell Tower Arts Journal"; International Day; Tyler Museum of Art; and TJC departments including Dance, Art, Music, and Theatre.

A key to the success of the event is student involvement and each year a competition is held to create an original Arts Festival logo. Haley Wilmeth, a sophomore Game and Simulation Development major, won the contest. The festival will host performances; exhibits; and guest speakers throughout the TJC campus and at the Tyler Museum of Art. The events are open to the public, but some performances will require the purchase of a ticket.

“April has always been our busiest time of year, in terms of the sheer volume of arts events happening on campus, so it made sense for us to package it and name it Arts Fest,” said Lara K. Smith, professor/chair of the TJC Departments of Communication Studies and Theatre, who is one of the festival organizers.

TJC's 30th annual International Day will be held on April 19 in the Apache Rooms of Rogers Student Center. The event allows for an in-depth look at customs and food from around the world, as well as providing visitors an opportunity to renew or apply for a U.S. passport.

In addition to the performances that will occur, a new feature for the festival will be the Lunch on the Lawn concert series. The performances will be held at noon each Wednesday in front of the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center in the heart of TJC campus. The performers include:

• April 6: Guitar Ensemble and Chamber Singers

• April 13: Apache Pan Ensemble

• April 20: Harmony Vocal Jazz and Trombone Choir

• April 27: Jazz Ensembles 1 and 2

Smith continued, “We love having company on our beautiful campus — and Arts Festival is a great time to pay us a visit and take in the many talents offered by our students and faculty.”