Travis Scott plans first public show since Astroworld Festival tragedy

HOUSTON — Houston rapper Travis Scott is scheduled to perform next month at a popular Miami nightclub, a little more than six months after his last public show in his hometown where 10 people died and hundreds were injured.

Tickets for the show were listed for $150 for women and $250 for men at E11EVEN MIAMI, a 20,000-square-foot venue.

Scott's appearance coincides with a Formula 1 Grand Prix event in the city the same week.

While the Miami show will be his first for the public since the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Scott appeared earlier this month and performed at a number of parties related to Coachella and the Academy Awards, according to The Daily Mail.

In November, fans were caught up in the chaos of the Astroworld Festival and said people in the crowd of 50,000 started pushing toward the front as a timer clicked down to the start of the performance.

Scott has said that he was not aware of people hurt in the crowd at Astroworld as he performed.

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed since the Nov. 2021 tragedy and name Scott and more than 50 others as defendants. A judge has issued a gag order related to the cases.

In March, Scott was accused of violating that order when he announced an effort known as Project HEAL, a $5 million initiative that includes funding for an effort to address safety challenges for festivals and large-scale events.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was born in Houston in 1992, lived in Missouri City and graduated from Elkins High School. His debut album "Rodeo" debuted in 2015 and reached the top of Billboard's rap albums chart.

He founded the Astroworld Festival in 2018.

The rapper has a history of encouraging fans to bypass security and rush the stage at previous concerts, including Arkansas in 2017 where he was arrested. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an incident at the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago.