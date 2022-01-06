Keep your dogs safe from the heat with these tips

If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for your pets.

TYLER, Texas — As the season of summer arrives, the chance of heat illnesses rise for our furry friends. It's important that pet owners know how to keep their pets safe as the temperatures rise.

Pets are very sensitive to heat, especially dogs. Overexposure can lead to sunburn; heat stroke; and dehydration. Dog owners should avoid leaving their dogs in their car during the summer months to avoid any of these problems.

According to Deborah Dobbs, the president and founder of the SPCA of East Texas, finding shade for any animal during the Texas heat is key. To prevent dehydration, make sure your pet has a fresh bowl of water; if the bowl is metal, ensure it is placed in the shade to prevent the temperature from rising.

Dobbs went on to further explain that if pet owners take their dogs for a walk, it is best to do it in the morning or evening when the temperatures are cooler. If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for your pets. Local dog owners, like Darla Miller, have shared what they do to help their dogs beat the Texas heat.

"We have a screened-in patio [that] has a ceiling fan," explained Miller. "So I put her water in there because when we're out like this, and then come in, she can get in the shade."

Just as the temperatures rise, so do the numbers of mosquitoes in east Texas. Mosquitoes pose a large threat to pets - just one bite from a mosquito can give a pet heartworm disease.