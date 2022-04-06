Caldwell Zoo discovers bat that tested positive for rabies

An unknown individual that alerted the Zoo staff may have been exposed, but at this time there are no confirmed exposures

Tyler Animal Services was alerted by the Texas Department of State Health Services that a bat had tested positive for rabies on April 6 in Tyler.

The bat that tested positive was discovered by itself at the Caldwell Zoo. An unknown individual that alerted the Zoo staff may have been exposed, but at this time there are no confirmed exposures. Any individual that is concerned that they might have come into contact with the bat should contact Tyler Animal Services.

Tyler Animal Services advises all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies. The only effective defense against rabies are preventative immunizations. Tyler Animal Services is hosting their annual Rabies and Microchip Clinic on April 21 for those in need of the services.

The City of Tyler Ordinance and Smith County Ordinance requires regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats; it's a Class C misdemeanor if someone fails to vaccinate their pets by the age of four months.

It is critical for people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals. It is important for children to inform parents if they have had any contact with wild animals or sick wild animals.

If an individual that comes into contact with an animal is bitten, the incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, the Tyler Animal Services Director, for proper investigation.