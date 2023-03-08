Dallas Zoo welcomes baby African elephant

Mlilo and the baby elephant are not in the habitat and won't be for several weeks, but an announcement on his name is expected soon

DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo announced the birth of its newest 290-pound family member: A newborn African elephant was born to Mlilo on Feb. 26.

The zoo said that the baby elephant, who is a boy but unnamed at this time, was born just before 2:30 a.m. after a gestation period of 22 months. This is the second calf for Mlilo.

Mlilo and the baby elephant are not in the habitat and won't be for several weeks, but an announcement on his name is expected soon.

The zoo said the calf's birth was the first time the zoo had a "herd birth," where one of their other elephants, Zola, was in the same space as Mlilo during the birth and after.

Mlilo's calf birth comes just days after Fort Worth Zoo welcomed its own baby boy, an Asian elephant calf born on Feb. 23.