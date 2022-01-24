Cold-stunned turtles rescued by Texas Parks and Wildlife

Coastal Fisheries and Texas Game Wardens joined forces today to rescue cold stunned sea turtles in East Matagorda Bay.

TYLER, Texas — Coastal Fisheries and Texas Game Wardens joined forces Monday to rescue cold-stunned sea turtles in East Matagorda Bay.

The sea turtles were then taken by Sea Center Texas - Texas Parks and Wildlife staff to warm up at the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, where they will be evaluated and released back into the water when temperatures increase.

The sea turtle species in Texas waters are threatened and endangered; when water temperatures drop below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, sea turtles become lethargic and unable to swim, leading to a more hazardous environment for turtles.