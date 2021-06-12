Kilgore church to host drive-thru Nativity starting today

The drive-thru event has attracted nearly 1,000 visitors traveling in more than 200 vehicles over three nights.

Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore will open its annual drive-thru Nativity beginning tonight.

Each year since 1993, Forest Home gets into the Christmas spirit by decorating the church property with holiday lights and actors portraying the Biblical story of Christ’s birth, along with many other scenes and performances, including singers and carolers.

The show includes modern-day Christmas scenes — complete with festive lights, Santa and snow — before cars are taken back in time to follow the story of Christ’s birth, life and death. In recent years, the drive-thru event has attracted nearly 1,000 visitors traveling in more 200 vehicles over three nights, according to the church.