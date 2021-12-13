Seafood restaurant to open in former Copeland's location

The Mighty Crab chain of restaurants started in Mississippi in 2018 and will open a new store in Tyler in January 2022.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Mighty Crab Seafood Restaurant and Bar is hiring for its new location, in the former Copeland's of New Orleans building at 3213 N. Fourth St. in Longview.

Regional Manager Cecelia Ellis was talking to potential job candidates on-site this week, with plans to hire 20 to 50 part- and full-time employees. She said the restaurant is projecting a Dec. 20 opening.

"We appreciate just the beauty of what they already had laid out here," she said of the former Copeland's building, praising the landscaping and patio area. The building is equipped with several breakout rooms that allow it to host parties and events of a variety of sizes.

She said The Mighty Crab chain of restaurants started in Mississippi in 2018, with two corporately owned stores there, one in Monroe, La., and five in Arkansas. A Tyler location also is expected to open in January, Ellis said.