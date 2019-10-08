TYLER, Texas —

The second annual "Invest in our Feature" campaign offers free bus rides to students, parents, and guardians in Tyler for the entire month of August.

The City of Tyler's Transit Department has partnered with Tyler ISD, Texas College, Tyler Junior College, and UT Tyler to make this campaign happen.

It will allow students, parents, and guardians to ride the transit when traveling to schools and other centers of higher learning.

Robert Gill with the city's transit department says he’s enthusiastic that more people will take advantage of this year's campaign. Especially because students of all ages can participate.

“Anybody in higher learning, or anybody doing the K through 12 programs, or any small kids that are having to be taken to daycare,” Gill said.

Students must present a valid school ID in order to ride the bus for free. However, if a child is under the age of twelve they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“If you feel unsafe with your child running around town on a school on a bus, join them,” Gill said. “We would definitely invite you to come in and honor your fare-free."

For more information, you can call the Tyler Transit Department at (903) 533-8057.