SAN ANTONIO — When Michael Webber walked into church this morning, like he does every Sunday, he had no idea what he’d be leaving in.

“The inspiration and the enlightenment of love that came with it. That’s what so phenomenal. I’m just really speechless,” Webber said.

No stranger to adversity, Webber moved to San Antonio 14 years ago after Hurricane Katrina. He’s been a member at The Restoring Church for about two years now.

“Michael had been walking to church, he takes the bus to work and the simple fact is we believe that we need each other to get to the next step,” The Restoring Church pastor Darryl Crain said.

With the help of his entire congregation Webber’s walking days are far behind him. He’s starting the new year with a new car.

“This makes life more efficient, but it doesn’t change my life. I’m still going to be who I am, I’m still going to be a person of faith, and love. I’m still going to share and stay humble for great things and be a service to other people,” Webber said.

As Webber pulls away for the first time, overwhelmed with emotions, he says his heart is filled with gratitude. He looks forward to taking this blessing and paying forward to the next person.

“It’s just about being humble, staying connected, being sincere and always looking to be a blessing. It’s about giving. My living is in my giving,” Webber said.