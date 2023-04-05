'Miracle moment' | Man with dementia takes wife on fairytale date

John put on his suit and grabbed some flowers to greet his wife. They went on a beautiful horse-drawn carriage date together.

SAN ANTONIO — Grab the tissues because this Texas love story is one for the books.

A resident living at The Brooks of Cibolo had one wish — to take his wife, Jeanette, who lives on the independent living side of the community, on a spectacular date.

John Muha was chosen for the "Miracle Moment," which is when the assisted living facility picks a resident, or resident couple, to check an item off their bucket list or pursue a lifelong dream. For John and Jeanette, it was to have a fancy date together.

Naturally, their date included a special dinner and carriage ride.

“When they visit with one another, they always reminisce about their time living in Lafayette, Louisiana, so we knew that we had to incorporate their love for Louisiana into their Miracle Moment!” said Memory Care Coordinator Kim Cleveland.

John put on his suit and grabbed some flowers to greet his wife and give her a taste of Louisiana. She said she felt like a "true princess" as they got to ride downtown with a steed named Zeus pulling their carriage.

John has dementia, and the facility wanted to make their date as special as possible.