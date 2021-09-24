PATH accepting birthday kit donations

Give the gift of joy by donating at birthday kit to PATH in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — Are you in the giving mood? Make a birthday kit for PATH's food pantry complete with cake mix, icing, candles, all wrapped in a disposable pan.

"A lot of people don't realize that when you donate certain meals to the pantry, it might require items that are considered 'luxury items' in our pantry," Cate Casillas, Development Administrative Assistant, said.

These birthday kits will come with everything needed to make the perfect birthday cake. Other luxury items needed to make a cake such as cooking oil or eggs can also be donated either in the kits or as individual items.

Casillas has witnessed the joy in a child's eye when they see a birthday cake from Walmart at the pantry.

"It's their birthday that weekend and they didn't know if their family would be able to do anything special for them," Casillas said.