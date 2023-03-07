Chinese refugees celebrate Independence Day for the first time in East Texas

The congregation who fled China due to religious persecution were invited to an patriotic parade at a Tyler school.

TYLER, Texas — On Monday, a parade was held at Stepping Stone School where they shared their patriotic spirit with some guest who are celebrating America’s birthday for the first time.

Students and parents wore the colors red, white and blue with their special guest, The Mayflower Church. A congregation of Chinese refugees who recently moved to East Texas after fleeing religious persecution.

Founder/CEO of Freedom Seekers International Deana Brown is part of the reason the congregation was able to get to this country three months ago. She said as of July they’ve been getting acquainted with their new lifestyle.

"Because they're realizing they don't have to be afraid they now have freedoms, they have opportunities, and they want to be able to give to America and be a blessing here," Brown said.

Since moving, members of the church have been practicing many news things such as how to speak English, driving and hoping to get work permits. This Tuesday will be the first time the Mayflower Church will be able to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Right before the holiday parents and children of the church got to participate with everyone at Stepping Stone School in saying the Pledge of Allegiance and singing the U.S. National Anthem.

"Stepping Stone children presented flags to the Mayflower children and congressman Nathaniel Moran had hand-signed congressional constitutions so that each child got one," Brown said.

Brown said for the parents and children of the congregation getting to show patriotism for America is an opportunity they would’ve never had experienced in China.

"To be a part of a country that you have the freedom," Brown said. "They don't have that freedom where they came from. Communism doesn't permit that."

This holiday will give this group of faith their own taste of independence and a chance to learn more about the American history.

"That's not something that's a part of their ideology," Brown said. "To know that they are here and they have that opportunity, it's hard to describe, even as I look at them I just see them as happy."

As members of the church continue to practice their English, Brown said they could always use more help teaching them how to get adjusted to life in East Texas.