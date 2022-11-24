Holiday light displays, 'Walk Off the Bird' walk among things to do this weekend in East Texas

If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, 6085 U.S. 259 N., Longview. The drive-thru Christmas light display features nearly 4 million lights, dancing trees, Nativity scenes and more. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Information: Carmela's Magical Santa Land on Facebook.

Piney Park Trail of Lights, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. The trail of lights includes a 10,000-square-foot light maze, enclosed play area for children, holiday market, food truck park, pictures with Santa, gingerbread house display, music and a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree. Information: www.pineypark.com/ .