Bikers hand out toys to Marshall children in need for Christmas

“We’re just trying to give back to the community and help out,” said Biker and Unique Riders Motorcycle Club member Marlon Williams.

MARSHALL, Texas — The rumble of almost 50 motorcycles could be heard throughout downtown Marshall on Saturday as several motorcycle clubs joined with the non-profit Open Arms Foundation to provide free toys for area children in need.

Bikers from several clubs including the Jazzy Jewels, the Heavy Hitterz, the Unique Riders, Triple BC, East Texas Performance Riders, UrbanCreed, the Cotton Club and Hawg Riders Motorcycle Clubs all joined together to raise funds and shop for toys for children in need.

“This is our fifth year,” Biker and Unique Riders Motorcycle Club member Marlon Williams said Saturday. “We do this every year with the Open Arms Foundation, and all of the bikers from several different clubs get together to raise money then we go shop and purchase toys for children.”

Williams said the bikers come and drop off the toys at a location each year and then the children walk through and pick out the toys they want to take home.

“The kids come here from the community and pick up the toys they want and then next we are headed to Truman Smith in Gladewater to drop off more toys there,” Williams said. “We’re just trying to give back to the community and help out.”