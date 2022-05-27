City of Tyler offices to be closed on Memorial Day

While some offices will be closing entirely, some governmental bodies will have different hours.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached shows the weather forecast for Memorial Day.

All non-essential offices in the City of Tyler will be closed on Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day.

The City of Tyler will be closing the majority of their offices to allow their employees to observe Memorial Day. While some offices will be closing entirely, some governmental bodies will have different hours. The following offices will be closed Monday:

City Hall

The Tyler Solid Waste Office

Tyler Recycling Center

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport - if you have special holiday travel schedules, customers are encouraged to contact their airline

Tyler Transit and Paratransit

Municipal Court

Tyler Animal Services

Gallery Main Street

Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities - includes Parks administration; Tyler Senior Center; Glass Recreation Center; the Goodman Le-Grand Museum; and the Tyler Rose Garden Center

The few offices that will have different hours than being closed on Monday are the Tyler Public Library, who is closed on Sunday, May 29 in addition to Monday, and Tyler Water Utilities. The business office will be closed on Monday, but the kiosk at the drive-through will be open for 24/7 access for customers to pay their bills. Customers may also use their two drop boxes if their payment is not cash, located:

In front of the Water Business Office, 511 W. Locust St.

A drive-up box in the Brookshire's parking lot on the corner of S. Broadway Ave. and Rice Road

Residential garbage and curbside recycling pick-up will not be picked up on Monday. To accommodate this, the collection schedule will be delayed by a day. This means that routes that are typically collected on Mondays will occur on Tuesday, May 31, and those that are typically collected on Tuesdays will occur on Wednesday, June 1. Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, will have regular collection schedules.

Any yard waste, including brush; tree limbs; and bags of leaves; are not allowed to be picked up during the week of the holiday. This is because more households will be picked up during collection days.

To ensure that any animals or weather do not scatter trash, the City asks that residents do not set our their garbage carts or recycling bins before 6 p.m. the night before their scheduled pickup collection day. Additionally, according to Sec. 16-4 city ordinance, any garbage carts and recycling bins must be removed by 7 a.m. the day after a resident's scheduled collection day.