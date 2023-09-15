MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: How to make sure your garden doesn't become a fire hazard

TYLER, Texas — It may not feel like fall, but it's almost here! However, there's still a fire danger with the dry conditions we've experienced.
The Smith County Master Gardeners gives us tips on how to make sure your garden doesn't become a fire hazard.
Check out the video above for more.
Also, don't forget to enter CBS19 and J&J Exterminating's Yard of the Month Contest!
Text a picture of your yard or garden to (903) 600-2600 and include the following information:
- Name
- Address
- Phone number
Each month, we'll select one winner who'll receive a gift card to J&J Exterminating!