MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: Hardy southern bulbs

In this weeks Mastering your Garden series, we explore Southern bulbs that are known to thrive through East Texas' weather swings.

TYLER, Texas — Fall arrives on September 22nd through the Autumnal Equinox. In this week's Mastering your garden series, Anne Puttullo shows us hardy bulbs that blossom early in the new season.

"Southern bulbs enjoy our hot, dry summers followed by our wet winters," Puttullo said.

The southern bulbs are known to withstand harsh winters such as the 2021 February freeze.

Some bulbs to try out in your garden include: Crinums, Gingers, Oxblood Lilies, and Narcissus.

"Hidden Ginger's flower is located deep within the base of the plant," explained Puttullo. "If you want, you can trim back these leaves so you can see the flower better."

The fall perennials offer colors of red, pink, orange, and white. When in bloom, it offers a variety of color throughout your garden during the season change.

"Once you have them [planted] there's really nothing else you have to do besides enjoy them when they pop up," Puttullo said.

The flowers are on display at the Smith County Master Gardener's Idea Garden located at the Tyler Rose Garden.

Smith County Master Gardener's will be holding a sale online from October 3-15. For more information visit their website, or their Facebook page.