Tyler woman says working from home saves her money amid rising inflation costs

Consuelo Crawford says remote work saves her money on gas and food.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Although COVID-19 positive cases are down, a number of Americans are still choosing to work from home for a reason other than just health concerns.

One Tyler woman says with gas prices skyrocketing and inflation hitting her wallet, working remotely has never been more appealing.

Consuelo Crawford has been working from home for 8 years.

"I don't have to get up or have to deal with traffic," Crawford said. "I like my work environment because it's my home."

When COVID-19 infections started souring in 2020, it didn't have much impact on her job.

"It was easy because we just kept doing what we were doing in the first place," Crawford said.

Now that COVID cases have dropped tremendously since the start of 2022, businesses are urging their employees to hop off zoom and come back into the office.

But for Crawford, working from home not only saves her money on gas because she doesn't have to leave the house, but also encourages her to not spend money eating out.

"I can always eat lunch at home," Crawford said. "And breakfast at home."

Workforce Solutions East Texas say they have seen an increase in job seekers looking for remote work, but can't say for sure if it's due to inflation, the employment center does say the current gas price is a huge reason.

"If most people can work remotely, they will," said Stephen Lynch, Area Operations Manager.

According to a study from Biteable, 80 percent of remote employees miss the social aspect of the office.