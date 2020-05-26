ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Bonham.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bonham is wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated assault date/family/house/w/deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.
Anderson County Crime Stoppers
Listed below is the March Crime Stoppers Warrant list. If you know, ... or have information on the whereabouts of the listed individuals call Crime Stoppers for a chance to be financially awarded. The number is 903-729-TIPS (8477). Calls received to the Crime Stoppers phone are confidential and remain anonymous.
Facebook