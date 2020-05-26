ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Bonham.
According to the sheriff’s office, Bonham is wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated assault date/family/house/w/deadly weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.
