TYLER, Texas — Helping the Salvation Army of Tyler do the most good locally is one reason why Dave Crocker rings the kettle bell year after year.

"The good thing about the Salvation Army program, the money that we collect from the kettle will stay in the East Texas area," Crocker said.

Knowing that, he says he simply cannot understand the reasoning behind what happened Tuesday evening when he volunteered at the to man the Red Kettle at the Walmart, located at 450 South Southeast Loop 323, in Tyler.

"It makes you think you did something for nothing, but that's not true," Crocker said. "I'm back here today doing it again."

At around 6:30 that night, Crocker says he had just finished his final break and returned to his station. A man walked to the kettle with a grin on his face. Crocker assumed the man was going to donate to the kettle.

"I was getting ready to grin back at him, and all of sudden, he grabbed my bell, the stand and the whole thing," Crocker remembered..

According to Crocker, the perpetrator ran to a old Ford pickup that was waiting for him and threw the kettle in the back of the truck. After that, he says another man drove the truck away.

"They went up on [State Highway] 31 and headed back down that way, and this man and his wife were following them," Crocker recalled.

Two witnesses, who Crocker knew, followed the truck and called police. Meanwhile, Crocker says he called to inform the Salvation Army about what happened.

"The police caught the guy that was doing the driving," Crocker said. "Still didn't catch the other guy, though, and didn't get my kettle."

Considering the location, and that it was "Giving Tuesday," the Salvation Army estimates that between $500 and $600 worth of donations were in the stolen kettle.

However, despite the big loss, Crocker says he will not stop ringing his bell, and he hopes that others are not discouraged in their giving.

"Just support the Salvation Army and all the things they do, and it'll come back to you."

As of Wednesday afternoon, police had not yet arrested the second man involved in the theft, nor had the stolen kettle been recovered.

