TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are searching for a Salvation Army red kettle that was stolen from in front of a Walmart in Tyler.

According to Cindy Bell with the Salvation Army, the kettle was swiped on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart, located at 450 South Southeast Loop 323.

Bells says witnesses told authorities that a pickup truck pulled up and grabbed the kettle stand and threw it in the back of the truck.

Witnesses were able to get the plate number and the driver was later located. However, the kettle was not.

According to Bell, about $500 -$600 was in the kettle due to that Walmart being one of their high volume locations.

