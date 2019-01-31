KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore Independent School District is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.

According to the high school, Dr. Gary “Doc” Sweek passed away Wednesday morning prior to the start of school.

Dr. Sweek had been with Kilgore ISD since 2004 and seldom missed a sporting event, especially football and baseball.

He was a CTE Health Science Teacher who taught principles of health science, medical terminology, world health research and was a monitor for the dual credit pharmacology course.

The district says Dr. Sweek had a big heart for kids and had many roles in the school, from substitute to full-time teacher and has influenced many students and faculty.

He was an avid reader and worked at Books-a-Million throughout the summer and during his free time.

Dr. Sweek was a Vietnam Veteran who lived a life of sacrifice. He was also a retired ER physician who chose to work with young people as an educator.

Head Coach and Athletic Director Mike Wood shared these words, “The Bulldog family is saddened this morning with the loss of Doc Sweek," said head football coach and athletic director Mike Wood. "He touched so many lives in a positive way both in athletics and the classroom. Doc was one of kind and we will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the many students he touched.”

School officials say he had healing hands and touched the hearts and lives of Kilgore student-athletes for more than a decade. He healed with a physical connection, but the emotional connection he made lived on long after injuries were healed.

"We want to say thank you to our Doc, a friend, teacher, healer and coach," the high school said in a statement. "You are and will be missed."

We continue to pray for his family and friends.