BULLARD, Texas — The Bullard Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a commercial burglary that happened the morning of August 16.

According to the Bullard Police Department, the burglary occurred at the Exxon on Highway 69 in Bullard.

The suspects broke the glass front door and stole miscellaneous items including cigarettes.

Nine suspects were involved and got away in two separate vehicles.

The first vehicle is a white SUV, possibly a newer model Toyota.

The second vehicle is a black Honda CRV.

If anyone has information regarding the robbery they’re asked to call the Bullard Police Department at 903-894-7788 or email them at police@bullardtexas.net