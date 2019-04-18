CBS19 was on the scene Thursday morning when a downed tree caused a wreck involving two pickup trucks to crash in Tyler.

According to CBS19 crews, the wreck occurred on Spur 364 near South Southwest Loop 323.

Police are assisting with traffic control and the cleanup process could take more than an hour.

EMS did respond to the scene, however no major injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.