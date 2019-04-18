TYLER, Texas — Severe thunderstorms moved through East Texas early Thursday morning causing damage across the Piney Woods region.

The storm has caused widespread outages affecting thousands of customers. Tap the link below for a full list of outages.

Storm-related damage has been reported in:

Anderson County

Alderbranch Community - Trees down on County Road 1231

Elkhart - Elkhart Bank reports damage to roof

Countywide - Reports of homes damaged

Elkhart - Tree down across Anderson County Road 161, near Farm-to-Market Road 2419

Elkhart - Trees and power lines down across Farm-to-Market Road 2419

Elkhart - Trees down on TX-294 East off Farm-to-Market Road 2419

Rusk County

Downtown Henderson - Trees and power lines down

New London - Tree and power lines down across the road on State Highway 42 near Farm-to-Market Road 840

Henderson County

Chandler - Multiple trees reported down in neighborhoods

Smith County

Tyler - Power lines down on East Lake Road

Tyler - Tree down across the road on Hogan Drive

Tyler - Tree down on Spur 34 near The Cascades - Caused pickup trucks to crash

Tyler - Trees down, as well as reports of billboard and building damage near the intersection of Highway 155 and County Road 192

Tyler - Tree down near railroad tracks on Spur 164 - TxDOT is en route

Troup - Tree down in road on Farm-to-Market Road 2064

Elkhart Independent School District and Chapel Hill Independent School District have delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Thursday, due to power outages affecting their campuses.

