In the month since an East Texas nurse was arrested and charged with murder related to a patient's death, the hospital tip line established in the wake of the scandal has received more than 200 calls.

Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler set up the tip line after news broke April 10 that William George Davis, a nurse at the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, had been arrested and charged with murder related to the August death of Christopher Greenaway, 47, who was recovering from a heart procedure at the hospital.

Davis also is suspected of injuring at least six other patients, one of whom died, according to an arrest affidavit in the case. The incidents date back to June 22, with the most recent occurring Jan. 25.

Hospital officials said the phone number had seen more than 200 calls since it was established but would not give details about the nature of those calls, citing the ongoing investigation.

In the weeks after Davis' arrest, several law firms indicated they would be pursuing legal action related to the case.

Crosley Law Firm in San Antonio said it is working to file a medical negligence claim against Christus on behalf of Joseph Kalina, 58, who was driving through East Texas when he started showing symptoms of a heart attack.

He was taken to the heart hospital and was recovering from a procedure there when he suffered a medical episode that left him in ICU for 19 days before he was moved to a rehabilitation hospital in San Antonio. He remains paralyzed and unable to feed himself, his family said at a news conference last month.

The Longview law firm of Sloan, Hatcher, Perry, Runge, Robertson & Smith said it is representing the widow of Greenaway and the family of a man identified by the Tyler Police Department as John Doe 4 in an arrest affidavit.

The law firm said recently they are working with four more clients who had been patients at the heart hospital.

The firm said it does not know for sure if the clients are related to the Davis case, but said the facts are similar and the time frame is consistent with Davis' time there as a nurse.

Davis worked for Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler for five years and was terminated Feb. 15, about a week after hospital officials went to police with their concerns.

Davis was arrested by the Tyler Police Department on April 10 and charged with the murder of Greenaway.

Since his arrest, Davis has been held in the Smith County Jail on a $2 million bond.

