PALESTINE, Texas — Three water main breaks have been reported following issues at the City of Palestine Water Treatment Plant caused by recent storms.

According to city officials, the breaks occurred in the Westwood community, the Salt Works area and at the intersection of Spring Street and Virginia Avenue.

The city has also issued a boil water notice for residents in the Westwood area. Customers in the area of Country Club Road of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for three minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Administrators say residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all.

The city is working to fix the issue.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS19 for the latest information.

The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for residents in the Westwood area. The following is the legal notice. Public Notice to Boil Water Due to a water main repair in the area of Salt Works Road affecting all of the area of Westwood, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system City of Palestine, PWS 0010001 to notify customers in the area of Country Club Road of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for three minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Felipe Garcia at (903) 731-8483.