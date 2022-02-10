1,800 tree seedlings given to community by Tyler Trees Committee in February

The kinds of seedlings being given away include baldcypress; black oak; silky dogwood; mayhaw; yellow poplar; white oak; buttonbush; and cherrybark oak

The Tyler Trees Committee will be giving away 1,800 tree seedlings at their Annual Seedling Giveaway on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The event begins at 9 am at the CHRISTUS TMF South Broadway facility at 8389 S. Broadway Ave. Seedlings will be given away at a first-come, first-serve basis to those who attend. Attendees will receive information regarding their seedlings species; how to plant them properly; and instructions on how to care for them.

The kinds of seedlings being given away include baldcypress; black oak; silky dogwood; mayhaw; yellow poplar; white oak; buttonbush; and cherrybark oak.