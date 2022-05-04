Chapel Hill ISD celebrates teachers, staff with Grill Week

In a way to show their admiration, the staff came together to the junior high school to grill some burgers and chicken.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in April 2022.

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week and one East Texas school district showed their appreciation in a classic Texan way.

Chapel Hill Independent School District wanted a unique way to celebrate everything that teachers do for their students within their schools. In a way to show their admiration, the staff came together to the junior high school to grill some burgers and chicken.

"Just a small token of our appreciation for the outstanding job they have done for Chapel Hill," said Lamond Dean, Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent.

Dean and his administrative staff planned a "Grill Week" to celebrate every single school within the district. Each day, the Grill Team visiting a different campus to ensure that every teacher knows how much they mean to the district and students.

"Teachers are everything in this district, we vale our teachers, we know the impact that they make on our students on a daily basis," explained Dean. "They get a chance to come through on their lunch and we get a chance to serve them, just like they've served our children throughout the course of the school year."