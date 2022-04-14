Chapel Hill ISD students raise money for academic incentives

CHISD students host their annual Walk-a-thon in-person this year after dropping COVID-19 restrictions.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — The end of the school year is approaching and students at Chapel Hill ISD are celebrating their academic achievements.

Hosting their annual Walk-a-thon, this is the first time they’ve been able to bring it back outside since the COVID-19 pandemic. The school hosts this event annually to raise funds for a variety of academic incentives.

"We're doing a Walk-a-thon," Jaleyah Davis, a CHISD student said. "It's like to raise money for like things we do for the school, and it’s just a day for us to hang out and have fun and socialize."

The event allows students to get a break from the entire year's worth of hard work poured into their coursework.

"Students not only got the chance to work together and collaborate to raise funds for their student activity fund, but what they actually got to do is pay themselves for doing well on testing and scores," Belen Casillas, Communications and Public Relations Director for CHISD said.

The largest incentive for the students to raise money is the grand prize of the event: getting to pie a teacher.

"When you like donate and all that you could do, you could put pie stuff in the teacher face," Jamilee Martinez, a CHISD student said.

The students who raised the most money are locked, loaded and armed with whipped cream for the superintendent’s face, but the event as a whole acts as a lesson for the students.

"It takes everybody to do it," Martinez said. "So I would say teamwork, I guess. Because everybody needs to like to pitch it and do it so we can all enjoy it."