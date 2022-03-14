Road 289 in Smith County will be closed on Wednesday due to construction on bridge

A wider concrete bridge with railing will be constructed and could last 2 1/2 months to build.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, March 16, Smith County Road 289, south of Chapel Hill will be closed for the replacement of an existing bridge.

Residents and businesses on CR 289 will have access north of the bridge from Texas Highway 64 and south of the bridge from CR 285 (Old Omen Road).

The construction will make CR 289, also known as Wolfe Lane, a wider concrete bridge with railing constructed.

The bridge project is part of a federal program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation. Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said the County will only be required to pay about 5 percent of the project.

The construction of the new bridge will last about 2 and a half months.

Davis said under the contract, a wooden bridge on CR 2110 will also be replaced with a concrete bridge.