Chapel Hill High School students dismissed after bomb threat

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Chapel ISD has dismissed its high school students due to a bomb threat the campus received Wednesday afternoon.
A Chapel Hill ISD spokesperson said, out of an abundance of caution, the high school students were dismissed at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Students who ride the school bus were transported to their homes via Chapel Hill ISD buses, and those who are picked up were picked up at the Junior High pickup/drop-off location (County Road 215/Baseball Road).
Students who drive to school were dismissed to their vehicles and asked to exit the premises.
The high school campus was previously evacuated and the building was placed on a lockdown prior to the dismissal.
