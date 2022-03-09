Chapel Hill High School students dismissed after bomb threat

The high school campus was previously evacuated and the building was placed on a lockdown prior to the dismissal.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Chapel ISD has dismissed its high school students due to a bomb threat the campus received Wednesday afternoon.

A Chapel Hill ISD spokesperson said, out of an abundance of caution, the high school students were dismissed at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Students who ride the school bus were transported to their homes via Chapel Hill ISD buses, and those who are picked up were picked up at the Junior High pickup/drop-off location (County Road 215/Baseball Road).

Students who drive to school were dismissed to their vehicles and asked to exit the premises.